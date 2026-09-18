Cabinet introduces concept of 'safe space' as condition for businesses to operate under yellow threat level

The Cabinet of Ministers has clarified the conditions under which businesses may continue operating when a yellow threat level is declared.

Under resolution No. 1128 dated Sept 15, when a yellow threat level is declared, businesses of any ownership form may continue operating in premises, buildings, structures or on territories that have protective structures, temporary or permanent shelters for staff and visitors, or in premises, buildings or structures that are dual-purpose facilities or that include a safe space.

The resolution states that businesses must set up a safe space in premises, buildings or structures that are not dual-purpose facilities or that lack a safe space.

The document defines a "safe space" as the most protected zones within designated premises, buildings or structures, as determined by the entities responsible for their maintenance, arranged within existing layout and design solutions in a way that protects staff and visitors from the secondary effects of conventional weapons and the maximum excess blast pressure (in kilopascals) determined by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The resolution requires the responsible maintenance entity and businesses to inform staff and visitors about the availability of shelter and safe space by placing signs measuring 100 by 60 centimeters at entrances to premises, buildings, structures or territories, and on their exterior walls (fences), reading "Facility equipped with shelter," "Facility equipped with safe space," or "Facility not equipped with shelter," and to establish procedures for staff to follow in the event of an "Air raid alert" signal.

The resolution states that when an "Air raid alert" signal is issued, the business is required to ensure that the signal is communicated to staff and visitors.

As previously reported, on Sept 4 the government established that the "Air raid alert" signal in the nationwide automated centralized warning system is differentiated, based on information from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, into the following threat levels for airborne attack assets: red level — missile or missile-drone threat, or massive drone threat; yellow level — drone threat.

The resolution establishes that during a yellow-level air threat, businesses may continue operating, and visitors' presence at facilities is at their own discretion.