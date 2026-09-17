Rental prices in Kyiv, Odesa decline amid enemy shelling - LUN

Intense enemy shelling over the past month has driven down apartment rental prices in Kyiv by 3% and in Odesa by 11%, the LUN Statistics service has reported.

"Since mid-2022, shelling has had very little direct effect on rental prices, especially in the economically active capital - the market adapted, and demand stabilized despite regular attacks. What we're seeing in Kyiv now is the first signal in a long time that the intensity of strikes on the capital is again affecting people's willingness to pay rent in that particular city," said Liudmyla Kiriukhina, head of LUN Statistics, whose words were cited in the statement.

According to LUN, as of September 2026, the rent for one-bedroom apartments in Kyiv has fallen by 3% over the month, averaging 18,000 hryvnias per month. Over the year, rent in the capital has remained unchanged overall. In Odesa, the price has fallen by 11% compared with a month earlier, to 13,400 hryvnias per month, but is up 12% compared with the same period of 2025.

In the west of the country, by contrast, the trend is upward. In Lviv, for example, one-bedroom apartment rental prices rose by 9% over the month, to 26,900 hryvnias per month. Over the year, rent in the city has risen by 43.5%, the analytics portal reported.

In Uzhhorod, the price rose by 8% over the month (up 40% year-on-year), to 29,100 hryvnias per month, while in Ivano-Frankivsk it rose by 11% (up 42% year-on-year), to 22,400 hryvnias per month.

LUN noted that the rental market in the capital and in Odesa remains active despite the shelling: a one-bedroom apartment in Kyiv is rented out in an average of four days, and in Odesa in five days, while finding a tenant in Lviv takes an average of six days.

"One possible factor is internal migration, both between cities and between districts within the same city. Ahead of the new heating season, the characteristics of the housing itself may also matter more to tenants: autonomous heating and power supply, a nearby shelter, and the building's readiness for possible outages," LUN experts explained.