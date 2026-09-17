Economy Ministry plans to launch long-term mechanism for war damage compensation of up to $10 mln from 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers has detailed decisions on expanding business support programs, clarifying the parameters of concessional lending of up to 1 billion hryvnias and updated terms for war risk insurance, while the Ministry of Economy and Environment is already preparing a long-term mechanism for compensating losses.

According to the ministry's website on Thursday, concessional lending for large projects, with compensation of 5.5 percentage points per annum off the bank's base rate, is available for restoring fuel and warehouse logistics, the processing industry and retail chains, with a limit of up to 1 billion hryvnias per group of companies. A separate measure to support working capital for retailers has been introduced, running until April 1, 2027, along with financing for the construction of underground fuel storage tanks.

On insurance and compensation, the government has officially added Kyiv and Kyiv region to the list of high-risk territories. The list of eligible property has also been expanded to include gas station facilities, fuel held by excise warehouse operators (including in transit), vehicles used to transport it, agricultural machinery, and trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes. In addition, the maximum annual compensation for insurance premiums has been increased to 5 million hryvnias from 3 million hryvnias, and the mechanism has been extended to leased property.

Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said the ministry is currently preparing a long-term mechanism for compensating war damages of up to $10 million per legal entity from a dedicated fund, which is planned to be launched on January 1, 2027, using state, donor and private funds.

"We are in constant dialogue with business, we hear its pain points and respond promptly to urgent needs related to losses from Russia's armed aggression. In particular, fuel infrastructure remains one of the most vulnerable to war risks. That is why we initiated changes to the partial compensation program, providing for appropriate support for businesses," Ukraine's Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko said in a Facebook post.

As reported, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said at a briefing that he viewed the lending initiatives positively, confirming the banking system's readiness and an ongoing dialogue with the government on optimizing payments under previous programs.