Oschadbank, EBRR sign second EUR 50 mln ESSF guarantee tranche

Oschadbank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed an agreement on a second EUR 50 million tranche under the guarantee instrument of the Energy Security and Stability Facility (ESSF), the state-owned bank's press service said.

The document was signed on September 15 in London during the EBRD's annual meeting with its partner banks in Ukraine.

The program provides for partial EBRD coverage of risks associated with Oschadbank's investment loans to finance projects in power generation and energy efficiency. The guarantee coverage amounts to 50% of the respective loan.

"Demand for this instrument is confirmed by the first tranche that has already been implemented. The new EUR50 million will make it possible to continue financing projects that help businesses, communities and other clients strengthen their energy resilience," Oschadbank Chairman of the Management Board Yuriy Katsion said.

According to him, such financing is particularly important ahead of the fall and winter period because of risks to energy supplies resulting from continuing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The ESSF is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises, medium-sized corporate clients, municipalities, small state-owned enterprises, private households and condominiums associations. Financing is directed toward distributed generation, renewable energy sources, energy storage systems and improvements in the energy efficiency of residential, commercial and municipal buildings.

The total financing volume of the ESSF program is EUR 2 billion. In addition to Oschadbank, seven other Ukrainian banks participate in the program: state-owned PrivatBank, Ukreximbank and Ukrgasbank, as well as UkrSibbank, ProCredit Bank, Credit Agricole Bank and Raiffeisen Bank.

The program is implemented with financial support from the European Union (EU), France and the Netherlands.

As reported, on February 12, 2025, the EBRD and Oschadbank signed an agreement on the bank's participation in the ESSF, providing for a portfolio risk-sharing instrument without pre-financing for subloans totaling up to EUR 100 million.

Grant support for borrowers under the program may cover 10-30% of investment costs. Increased grant amounts are provided, in particular, for war-affected enterprises and households, as well as borrowers contributing to the reintegration of veterans, people with disabilities and internally displaced persons.

At least 70% of subloans must be directed to projects meeting the criteria of the Green Economy Transition (GET), while up to 20% of total financing may be allocated to long-term capital investments by SMEs to modernize technology and equipment in accordance with EU standards.

According to National Bank data, as of August 1, 2026, Oschadbank ranked second among Ukraine's 59 banks by total assets, at UAH 514.21 billion.