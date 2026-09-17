Russian strikes injure 5 across Zaporizhia region, 900 attacks recorded in 24 hours – Fedorov

Five people sustained injuries as a result of Russian occupation forces' strikes on Zaporizhia and the Zaporizhia district, with Russian troops launching a total of 900 attacks across 50 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Defense Council Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

"Five people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia and Zaporizhia district. In total, over the past day, the occupiers launched 900 strikes across 50 settlements in the Zaporizhia region," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, six missile strikes hit Zaporizhia directly. In addition, the occupiers carried out 22 airstrikes, conducted 662 drone attacks of various modifications, launched five multiple rocket launcher (MLRS) attacks, and carried out 205 artillery strikes across the region's territory.

Authorities received 78 reports regarding destruction and damage to infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, vehicles, and outbuildings.