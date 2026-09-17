PM initiates emergency talks between Ukrposhta and National Bank of Ukraine

Ukraine's national postal operator, JSC Ukrposhta, said it was suspending public comments on the situation with the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) until a meeting of all stakeholders, which will take place shortly at the initiative of Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky to resolve the issue between the NBU and the postal operator.

According to a statement by Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky on Telegram on Thursday, the relevant agreements were reached on Wednesday during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, which also considered issues concerning the national postal operator.

"Once again, on my part, I publicly express my willingness to put personal emotions aside in order to develop a constructive solution," Smelyansky said.

According to him, Ukrposhta also reached an agreement with the NBU leadership to work through the proposals presented as quickly as possible, with the participation of the committee and the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine.

"So that we can come to the meeting with the government leadership with specific solutions. I can express cautious optimism that this is possible," the Ukrposhta CEO added.

The issues discussed during the meeting included tax identification numbers and bank card numbers on payment receipts, financial inclusion, as well as the personal position of the Ukrposhta CEO and his position at the company.

The postal operator separately said that it would work to strengthen its operations amid the approaching winter and would continue during that period to provide citizens with all necessary basic services.

"Everything else will happen behind the scenes for now, after which I very much hope that either we or the leadership of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada Committee will be able to report good news!" Smelyansky said in the statement.