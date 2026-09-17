U.S. DFC to fund Vodafone Ukraine

The Board of Directors of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on Tuesday approved financing for Vodafone Ukraine (VF Ukraine, VFU), Ukraine's second-largest mobile operator, which is wholly owned by the NEQSOL holding company.

"To strengthen and modernize critical telecommunications infrastructure during the ongoing war," the DFC said in a press release on its website, without specifying the amount.

According to the corporation, U.S. companies operating and investing in Ukraine will also benefit from access to secure and reliable 5G infrastructure.

Overall, the DFC Board of Directors approved more than $8 billion in investments on Tuesday, with another project in Ukraine also included. It's financing for DTEK's 200 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage systems at six sites in Ukraine.

As reported, VF Ukraine increased consolidated net profit by 14.2% year-on-year in January-June 2026, to UAH 1.9 billion, while revenue rose 10.6%, to UAH 14.9 billion.

The mobile operator had 15.1 million customers in the second quarter of 2026, including 3.3 million contract subscribers.

The company said that in the first half of 2026 it invested more than UAH 3.5 billion in the restoration and development of telecommunications infrastructure, matching the level of investment in the first half of 2025. Among other results, the operator highlighted the continuation of 5G testing, with the first zones available in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Borodianka, while it was recently announced that open 5G testing had also begun in Odesa.