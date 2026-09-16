2027 budget draft envisages UAH 26.3 billion for newly created Minregion

Ukraine's 2027 state budget draft envisages funding for the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (Minregion), created in August, at UAH 26.3 billion.

According to draft law No. 16000 on the 2027 state budget, registered September 15, the ministry's public investment projects are allocated UAH 868.7 million, while management and administration is allocated UAH 628 million.

More than UAH 1 billion is planned for social housing construction in 2027, and UAH 151.9 million for the development and implementation of a unified housing information and analytics system.

The draft envisages UAH 11.5 billion in compensation for destroyed housing, UAH 5.4 billion for compensation for destroyed housing under the HOME program, and UAH 3.4 billion for compensation for certain categories of property under the eRecovery program. In addition, UAH 249.6 million is proposed for the "Housing Repair for the Restoration of People's Rights and Opportunities (HOPE)" project.

Under the draft, the charter capital of the State Fund for Youth Housing Construction Support (Derzhmolodzhytlo) is to be increased by UAH 16 million in 2027, with UAH 6.2 million in financial support also to be provided. Meanwhile, UAH 2 million is planned for reducing mortgage costs to provide housing for citizens in need of improved living conditions.

The 2027 budget draft allocates UAH 39.3 million for creating reintegration-related systems and databases, UAH 51.8 million for protecting the rights and freedoms of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), and UAH 1.76 billion for reintegration measures for the population of the TOT and social and legal protection for persons deprived of personal freedom as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine.

The draft allocates UAH 680.7 million for the operation of the Energy Efficiency Fund and UAH 117.4 million for energy efficiency projects in public buildings.

The budget draft plans UAH 82.2 million for the development and operation of the national urban planning cadastre. Spending on the operation of the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine (DIAM) is planned at UAH 216.4 million for 2027.

In addition, the draft allocates UAH 19.3 billion in subventions to local budgets, down 17.7% from the 2026 budget. Meanwhile, spending on the State Fund for Regional Development remains at last year's level of UAH 2 billion.