Draft state budget 2027 envisages nearly UAH 100 bln in support for energy sector

According to bill No. 16000 dated September 15 on the state budget for 2027, UAH 97.3 billion has been allocated to support the energy sector next year.

"The priority is the protection and restoration of energy facilities after Russian attacks and the development of distributed gas generation. UAH 60 billion has been earmarked for this," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal noted, commenting on budget expenditures for the energy sector on Telegram on Wednesday.

Another UAH 8.8 billion consists of funds from international partners for the development of Ukrenergo NEC, Ukrnafta JSC, and Ukrhydroenergo PJSC.

"We will direct them to increase capacity and accelerate our integration into EU energy markets and the energy system," the first deputy prime minister explained.

Also, more than UAH 2.6 billion comprises funds for grant projects for business and the housing stock. Their goal is to increase energy efficiency and energy security.

Another UAH 3.2 billion is earmarked for the maintenance of the Chornobyl NPP.

In turn, for the coal industry, in particular, miners' salaries, UAH 2.1 billion is envisaged.

In addition, UAH 700 million in expenditures is provided for additional payments to energy workers involved in emergency restoration work.

"This is fairness for the people on whose shoulders our entire infrastructure rests," Shmyhal added.