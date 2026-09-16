Ukrnafta begins imports of Orlen arctic fuel – CEO

The UKRNAFTA filling station network has signed a contract to supply European-produced Orlen Arctic diesel fuel and has begun deliveries to Ukraine, with the first batches already delivered, Chairman of the Board of JSC Ukrnafta Bohdan Kukura said.

"As weather conditions and market needs change, the network will offer diesel fuel with corresponding temperature characteristics, from interseasonal to winter and Arctic," Kukura explained on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that during periods of heightened demand in the past fall and winter season, UKRNAFTA increased imports, and is also preparing in advance for the 2026/2027 season: building the necessary stocks and ensuring diversified and reliable supply channels.

"Our task is to ensure a stable supply of quality petroleum products and promptly adapt the offering to weather conditions and demand dynamics," Kukura said.

As reported, JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil-producing company, operating a full-cycle production business that includes exploration, oil and gas production, provision of oilfield services, as well as management of Ukraine's largest network of filling stations, UKRNAFTA.

The company has more than 1,106 oil wells and 131 gas wells on its balance sheet.

The shareholders of JSC Ukrnafta are NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and has been carrying out a large-scale business transformation.

The UKRNAFTA filling station network is Ukraine's largest network of filling stations, with nearly 700 stations, and ranks among the top three in terms of fuel sales volumes. The UKRNAFTA brand combines networks that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.