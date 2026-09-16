Draft 2027 budget allocates UAH 84.9 bln for Ukrainian housing programs

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law On the State Budget for 2027, which provides for UAH 84.9 billion to be allocated to housing programs, UAH 38.3 billion more than in 2026, the Cabinet's press service said.

In particular, UAH 45 billion is earmarked for the program to provide housing to citizens under the eOselia program (UAH 27.9 billion more than in 2026); UAH 6.9 billion for housing compensation for veterans with Group I and II disabilities (+UAH 1.2 billion); and UAH 2.4 billion for housing for military personnel.

The eRecovery program (compensation, vouchers and subventions) is allocated UAH 24.4 billion (+UAH 8.9 billion); UAH 5.5 billion is earmarked for compensation for destroyed housing under the HOME program (+UAH 0.3 billion). The Energy Efficiency Fund will receive UAH 0.7 billion for co-financing programs to improve housing energy efficiency and finance the reconstruction of destroyed housing.