Rada to take up 7 bills to plug budget deficit this week – Zelenskyy

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider seven bills this week that are necessary to secure financial assistance from international partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Tuesday.

"Seven bills are on the agenda. Most of them are in their first reading, but each one is needed to close the state budget gap. These are matters of national importance. They concern everyone – absolutely everyone – in Ukraine, not someone individually, not any particular party, group, or person," the president said.

He added that some decisions may be "difficult, unpleasant, and unpopular," but they are now necessary to ensure the full needs of the defense sector.

"Ukraine is bigger than any party, any interest, or any PR strategy. The gap must be closed. That's billions of dollars that Ukraine can get specifically from positive votes. And I ask everyone in our country to be equally effective for the sake of Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.