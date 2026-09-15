Ukraine's power generator imports drop 39% as electric motor imports surge

Imports of electric generating sets and rotary electrical converters into Ukraine in January-August 2026 fell 39.2% compared with the same period in 2025, to $618.2 million, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to the statistics, imports of this equipment in August this year fell 2.6-fold compared with August 2025, to $48.9 million.

In January-August this year, electric generators and converters were most frequently imported from China (24.4% of total imports of these products, or $150.9 million), the Czech Republic (21%, $130 million) and Türkiye (13.6%, $84.2 million), whereas last year the leading suppliers were the Czech Republic ($208.4 million), Romania ($164.9 million) and Poland ($121.7 million).

Exports of electric generators from Ukraine during this period were small, at $6.6 million, primarily to Türkiye.

At the same time, according to State Customs Service data, imports of electric motors and generators increased 2.4-fold in the eight months of 2026, to $948.4 million. In August alone, $162.3 million worth of such equipment was imported, 2.6 times more than a year earlier.

As in the previous year, China was the main supplier of this equipment, accounting for 93.7% of imports in the eight months, compared with 86.9% last year.

In January-August, motors and generators worth $9.2 million were exported, mainly to Poland (36.5%). In the same period last year, exports amounted to $2.7 million, with the products supplied primarily to Germany (16%).

In addition, imports of electric accumulators and separators for them into Ukraine increased 3.3-fold during the period, to $2.65 billion. Most were imported from China ($2.39 billion), as well as smaller volumes from the Czech Republic ($56.6 million) and Poland ($33.5 million).

Last year, in January-June, China was the largest supplier, with a 66.2% share, followed by Vietnam (12%) and Taiwan (5.6%).

Ukraine exported $27.3 million worth of accumulators in the eight months of 2026, primarily to Poland, France and Germany, whereas last year their exports amounted to $32.9 million, with supplies mainly going to the same countries.

As reported, in late July 2024, Ukraine exempted imports of electric generating equipment and accumulators from customs duties and VAT.

According to the State Customs Service, in 2025 Ukraine increased imports of electric generators and converters 2.3-fold compared with 2024, to $1.69 billion, while accumulator imports rose 55%, to $1.48 billion. At the same time, imports of electric generators into Ukraine increased eightfold in January 2025 compared with January 2024, while accumulator imports tripled.