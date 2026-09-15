Half of Ukrainian businesses expect UAH revenue growth in 2027, remain cautious about growth trends – EBA

Cautious expectations prevail in assessments of overall business trends for 2027, as 39% of companies forecast negative trends, another 34% expect no change, while 27% anticipate positive trends, according to the Business Forecasts 2027 survey conducted by the European Business Association (EBA) among its member companies.

According to the results published by the association on Tuesday, the war remains a key factor that will shape business planning in 2027. The majority (98%) of respondents are factoring a scenario of continued war into their business plans. Under these conditions, companies are also preparing budgets that account for currency risks.

Revenue forecasts for 2027 appear cautious: 53% of companies expect revenue growth in hryvnia, 29% expect a decline, and 18% expect no change compared to the previous year. In dollar terms, 41% forecast a decline in revenue, 36% expect growth, and 23% anticipate stability. A similar trend is observed in volume terms: 38% of companies expect a decline in volume, 35% expect growth, and 27% do not anticipate any changes.

As for the exchange rate, businesses are factoring UAH 49 per $1 into their financial planning for 2027.

Despite these cautious expectations, some businesses are planning new investments: 3% of companies intend to implement new large-scale investment projects in 2027, with an average expected cost of approximately $5 million. The willingness to fund social projects is significantly higher, as 48% of companies plan to invest in social initiatives in 2027, on average about 4% of their revenue.

Technological transformation also remains a business priority, as 83% of companies plan to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools in 2027 to optimize processes or improve operational efficiency. This indicates that, amid limited resources and staffing challenges, businesses are increasingly seeking technological solutions to boost productivity.

At the same time, businesses expect the government to step up its efforts in areas that directly impact companies' sustainability and growth opportunities. The key priorities for the government in 2027 are identified as combating corruption (58%), strengthening energy security to get through the heating season (40%), and enhancing protection against hostile attacks (35%).

Business Forecasts 2027 survey, conducted from August 18 to September 7, 2026, included 88 executives from EBA member companies.