Ukraine wheat market stagnates, corn prices head lower – Barva Invest

Trading in Ukrainian wheat remains subdued, while the domestic corn market is beginning to show signs of declining prices under pressure from expected new-crop supplies and significant carryover stocks of corn from the previous season, consulting company Barva Invest said on its Telegram channel.

According to the company, prices for wheat with a protein content of 11.5% on a DAP Danube basis stand at $161-175 per tonne.

"The Ukrainian wheat market remained subdued. Prices showed a widening of indicative ranges and varied depending on the specific and urgent needs of individual buyers," analysts said.

As for corn, the price on a DAP Halmeu basis is $175 per tonne.

"The domestic corn market is beginning to show signs of declining prices under pressure from expected new-crop supplies, compounded by significant carryover stocks of corn from the previous season," the statement said.