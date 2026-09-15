Sunflower seed prices plunge $33 in Ukraine, rapeseed, soy gain – Spike Brokers

The price of sunflower seeds in Ukraine fell by $33 over the week, to $450 per tonne including VAT on a CPT plant basis, brokerage company Spike Brokers said in its weekly market review.

At the western border, Ukrainian sunflower seeds loaded into a European railcar for October-December delivery were traded at EUR425-430 per tonne.

The price of rapeseed in Ukraine increased over the week: on an FCA Chop basis, by $45, to $600 per tonne; on a CPT port basis, by $30, to $550 per tonne; and on a CPT plant basis, by $15, to $500 per tonne.

Soybean prices in Ukraine increased by $5-10 per tonne over the week, depending on the basis. The price of GMO soybeans on a CPT port basis rose by $5, to $415 per tonne, and on an FCA Chop basis by $5, to $455 per tonne, while on a CPT plant basis it remained unchanged at $400 per tonne. The price of non-GMO soybeans on a CPT port basis increased by $10, to $440 per tonne, and on an FCA Chop basis by $5, to $480 per tonne.

According to Spike Brokers, the difference between the price of non-GMO and GMO soybeans is $25 per tonne on both a CPT port basis and an FCA Chop basis. At the same time, the price of soybeans at the western border is $40 per tonne higher than the port basis for both categories.