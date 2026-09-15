EBRD approves up to EUR 330 mln for Ukraine's ProCredit Bank

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved two projects for ProCredit Bank (Kyiv) on September 9, with a total volume of up to EUR 330 million, according to the international financial institution's website.

The first project provides for an unsecured hryvnia-denominated loan equivalent to up to EUR 30 million in three equal EUR 10 million tranches, with the second and third tranches being uncommitted. ProCredit Bank will use the funds to finance lending to private small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine.

The financing will be provided under the EBRD's Resilience and Livelihoods Framework (RLF) and the Eastern Partnership SME Competitiveness Framework (FIF – EaP SMECI).

Up to EUR 7.5 million of this loan is earmarked for long-term investments by SMEs in upgrading technologies and equipment in line with European Union (EU) standards, with at least 70% of this sub-limit to be allocated to sustainable and "green" technologies. Borrowers meeting the program's eligibility criteria will also be able to receive technical assistance funded by the EU and grant support after completion of investment projects.

The second project provides for a non-financial risk-sharing instrument that will partially cover the credit risk on new loans extended by ProCredit Bank totaling up to EUR 300 million. EBRD financing under this project will amount to EUR 90 million. The instrument provides for four tranches, with the three subsequent tranches being uncommitted.

Of the total EUR 240 million portfolio, EUR 240 million will be allocated under the RLF and used to finance working capital and investments by private companies in critical sectors, including agriculture, food processing, retail and logistics.

Another EUR 60 million is earmarked under the EU4Business-EBRD credit line for long-term investments by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in upgrading technologies and equipment in line with EU standards, with at least 70% of this sub-limit to be directed toward sustainable and "green" technologies. Under this component, borrowers will also be able to receive technical assistance and grant incentives funded by the EU.

Priority support will be provided to businesses whose assets have been damaged as a result of the war, veteran-owned businesses, companies facilitating the reintegration of internally displaced persons and people with disabilities, as well as businesses led by women and young people.

ProCredit Bank is part of the ProCredit Holding AG banking group, which owns 100% of its shares.

According to National Bank data, as of August 1, 2026, the bank ranked 16th by total assets (UAH 56.28 billion) among Ukraine's 59 banks, while its loan portfolio increased 20.6% in the first seven months of the year, to UAH 33.94 billion.