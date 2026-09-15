Kherson district heating readiness for heating season stands at 85.5% – official

The overall readiness of Kherson's centralized heat supply facilities for the heating season is at 85.5%, with more than 173 kilometer of heating networks prepared, Head of Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko has reported.

According to him, the upcoming winter could be the most difficult for Kherson since the start of the full-scale invasion, as Russia systematically targets heat-generating facilities and energy infrastructure.

"Despite this, we are not stopping our preparations for winter. On the contrary, we are looking for solutions that will allow us to provide Kherson with heat even if the main heat generation sources are damaged," Shanko emphasized on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The community is separately working on backup heat supply options and enhancing system autonomy. According to Shanko, it is important to be prepared not only for the routine heating season, but also for potential new strikes against infrastructure.

"The situation is extremely difficult. But we are doing everything possible to ensure Kherson enters the winter as prepared as possible. We do not promise what we cannot guarantee under wartime conditions. But we work every day so that the homes of Kherson residents are warm," he noted.