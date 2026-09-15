EU-accredited facilities account for 83% of poultry meat, 75% of table eggs – Poultry Union

Enterprises accredited to export to the European Union account for 83% of Ukraine's poultry meat production and 75% of its table egg production, Serhiy Karpenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Poultry Union, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said 15 poultry meat production and cutting facilities, 29 egg production facilities, and five egg processing plants currently hold EU accreditation. Since the start of 2026 alone, 22 enterprises have been added to the list of facilities approved to export to the EU.

At the same time, a significant number of small producers face difficulties implementing EU requirements, as their share of overall production is small. Since 2026, these requirements have also become mandatory at the national level.

"EU standards are the benchmark for many countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas. Products that meet EU standards automatically get a green light in most global markets," Karpenko said.

He said harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with EU standards, and market operators' compliance with them, would allow poultry product exports to grow not only to EU countries but to other global markets as well.