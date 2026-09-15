Energoatom fully pays PSO obligations for 8 months of 2026 — nearly UAH 154 bln

State nuclear operator Energoatom has fully met its Public Service Obligation (PSO), which keeps electricity affordable for households, covering 100% of the cost of the service for January-August 2026, nearly UAH 154 billion including VAT.

"Over the eight months of 2026, the company paid UAH 153.812 billion (including VAT) for the PSO service. There is no outstanding debt to Guaranteed Buyer JSC for the PSO service," Energoatom said on Tuesday.

As reported, over the years of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, from 2022 through 2025, Energoatom paid more than UAH 528.900 billion (including VAT) for the PSO service.

Energoatom paid UAH 168.546 billion for the PSO in 2025 and transferred more than UAH 44.5 billion to the state budget.

The Cabinet of Ministers, by resolution No. 399-r of April 29, 2026, "On the Annual General Meeting of Energoatom JSC," approved net profit of UAH 18,688,306,075, based on the company's consolidated financial statements for 2025. The government directed 50% of that profit, UAH 9,344,153,037.5, toward dividend payments to the state budget.