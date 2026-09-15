Kyiv region has 282 MW of distributed gas generation – Shmyhal

Kyiv region has installed 282 MW of distributed gas-fired generation capacity, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Kyiv region is one of the leaders in expanding capacity (of mobile gas generation units — Energoreforma). As of early September, the region has 282 MW of distributed gas generation installed. We need to keep up the pace going forward," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, following a working trip to the region.

Shmyhal also said that, together with the heads of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, Naftogaz of Ukraine, and the regional military administration, he inspected one of the key facilities of the gas transmission system in Kyiv region and assessed its readiness for winter. He said good results have been achieved in protecting the facility, but work is continuing.

As reported, Shmyhal said during a government question time session in the Verkhovna Rada on August 21 that Ukraine plans to bring 3 GW of distributed gas generation online by the end of the year, both in communities and at state enterprises. He said that at the time, 1.8 GW had been commissioned and was fully operational, with another 800 MW in progress.