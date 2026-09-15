About 20% of industrial egg production lost at start of war – Poultry Union

Ukraine lost about 20% of its industrial egg production capacity at the start of the full-scale war due to the loss of production facilities in regions where fighting took place or is still taking place, Serhiy Karpenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Poultry Union, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said industry enterprises continue to lose production and other assets due to shelling and the subsequent occupation of territories, particularly in Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

At the same time, the industry has managed to restore its production potential through the relocation of some producers, the expansion of existing capacity, and the emergence of new market players.

Karpenko also said the damage to and destruction of warehouse facilities has affected the supply of poultry meat and eggs to retail chains. Before the war, logistics mainly involved delivering products to distribution centers, from which retail chains would then distribute them to stores.

Following the damage to or destruction of warehouse facilities, retail chains have offered to restructure logistics and have products delivered directly from production facilities to supermarkets.

The war has also affected export logistics. A significant share of poultry products was previously exported in containers from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, and exporters are now forced to revert to the 2022 logistics model. Products are transported by road to ports in Romania, Poland and the Baltic states, from where further export shipments are carried out to destination markets.