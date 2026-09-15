Koretsky calls state finance situation near-critical, urges Rada to get to work

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has once again urged all MPs to pass, as quickly as possible, the bills on which receiving international financial assistance depends.

"The state finance situation is close to critical... Following several previous meetings with parliamentarians, the government will officially send all MPs and relevant committees a schedule with clear deadlines for each required vote. If these deadlines are missed, Ukraine risks losing a significant share of the $29.5 billion in expected international funding," Koretsky wrote on Telegram Monday evening.

He stressed that this is a critically needed resource for balancing the state budget, funding social spending, and, most importantly, meeting the Defense Forces' needs.

At the same time, the prime minister stressed that there is also a portion of the work for which the Cabinet of Ministers is responsible, and he guaranteed full delivery of the government's share of the commitments - 42 decisions. "We had previously said we intended to complete this work by November 1. But given how difficult the situation is, we're speeding up the work and plan to finish everything by October 15," Koretsky said.

He said that during a meeting with G7 and EU member state ambassadors, together with the Verkhovna Rada chairman, ministers, MPs and committee chairs on Monday, the parties discussed the need for synchronized work to secure international financial support.

"Government officials are ready to work through every bill, every wording and every provision with MPs to secure the necessary support and get decisions passed as quickly as possible. I thank the Verkhovna Rada chairman for this discussion and for recognizing the situation, and the diplomats for their engagement and willingness to help. The government, for its part, will deliver all the necessary decisions. We expect the same responsible work from MPs across all factions and groups," Koretsky said, summing up.