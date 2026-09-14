Ukraine's potato harvest to be enough for domestic needs this year – agriculture minister

Ukraine's potato output is expected to reach about 12.5 million tonnes in 2026, enough to cover domestic food needs, the Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry press service said, citing Minister Taras Vysotsky.

"Potato production is expected to total about 12.5 million tonnes this year. The available volume is more than enough for the domestic market. The population consumes a maximum of 2-2.5 million tonnes a year. The rest of the harvest is traditionally used for seed and livestock feed," Vysotsky said.

Potatoes are grown as a commercial crop in Ukraine by about 400 specialized enterprises across a combined area of about 60,000 hectares, according to Vysotsky. A significant share of the harvest is traditionally grown in household plots for personal consumption.

The average potato selling price currently stands at about UAH 14 per kilogram, according to the State Statistics Service, down 5% over the past week and 15% over the past month, with purchase prices in some areas falling to UAH 12 per kilogram.

Final harvest figures will be available once the harvesting campaign is complete, the ministry said.