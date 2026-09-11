Ukrainian pharma exporters urge govt to establish procedures for renewing GMP certificates, road transport permits with Uzbekistan

Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers that export pharmaceutical products to Uzbekistan are asking for clarification on the procedures for renewing GMP certificates and on the allocation of bilateral permits for road transport with Uzbekistan.

This is stated in an open letter from the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FEU) to the Ukrainian government regarding ensuring access for Ukrainian pharmaceutical products to the Uzbek market.

The FEU says that, due to changes in Uzbekistan's regulatory framework, remote GMP inspections of production sites are not currently permitted, while on-site inspections in Ukraine are effectively impossible due to the security situation caused by Russia's armed aggression.

"The current GMP certificates of a number of leading Ukrainian manufacturers and exporters are set to expire in the near future. Without the prompt approval of a transitional mechanism, this poses a real threat of a halt in the supply of Ukrainian medicines to the Uzbek market," the FEU said.

In addition, the federation says "another systemic challenge" that has arisen because Ukraine's quota of bilateral permits for freight transport between Ukraine and Uzbekistan was exhausted at the end of June 2026.

"The new batch of permits, received in early August, has also already been exhausted. Since a significant portion of pharmaceutical shipments is carried out by road, the situation with permits creates additional risks for the fulfillment of foreign trade contracts, the stability of supplies, and the preservation of Ukrainian manufacturers' positions in the Uzbek market," the FEU said.

The federation said the FEU, together with Ukrainian businesses and representatives of government agencies, has been working to resolve these issues since spring 2026 and has developed a number of technical solutions. At the same time, "further resolution of the issue exclusively at the working and technical levels is insufficient."

"The situation requires a political decision and the direct involvement of the country's leadership.

Every day of delay increases the risk that Ukrainian manufacturers will lose contracts, partners, and market share that have been built up over the years. This is not just about current export shipments. It is about preserving production capacity in Ukraine, jobs, tax revenues, and the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry's ability to operate and develop amid the war," the FEU said.

According to the federation's estimates, Uzbekistan accounts for about 30% of the total value of pharmaceutical exports from Ukraine.

"The loss of – or even a prolonged blockage of – access to this market will have serious consequences for Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers. The loss of the Uzbek market will have repercussions far beyond individual companies. This is a matter of the resilience of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry and the Ukrainian economy as a whole," the FEU said.