City of Kyiv builds 5,000-tonne fuel reserve, replenishment ongoing – official

Kyiv has already built up a fuel reserve of 5,000 tonnes, primarily for the operation of essential public services, and continues to accumulate resources, acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Petro Panteleev said.

"As of today, the city has built up a fuel reserve of 5,000 tonnes, and we are continuing to increase it. Work is also underway to build up food reserves," Panteleev said during a briefing at KyivInform on Friday.

He said that preparations for the heating season are at the final stage.

"The readiness of the heat supply systems already exceeds 80%, and by the beginning of the heating season, all services will complete their tasks, as the necessary conditions have been created for this. The priority remains implementing resilience plans, and work is underway in all areas," the acting first deputy head of the KCSA added.

According to him, in particular, work is continuing to create a backup heat supply system for the capital, which should be completed according to schedule.

"Together with the Restoration Agency and government representatives, we are inspecting these facilities. They are technologically very complex — this is a new experience in constructing facilities of this kind, as they are being built with protective measures already incorporated. We are confident that we will build the number of facilities planned for this year," Panteleev emphasized.

He declined to disclose the number of such facilities, citing the security situation.

The acting first deputy head of the KCSA also assured that "work is underway to provide backup technological capacity for our wastewater management system, some of which has already been fully completed, while other work is still ongoing."

At the same time, Panteleev noted that constant air-raid alerts are a major challenge for public utilities workers.

As reported, at the same briefing Panteleev said that, in case of emergencies, the city is creating volunteer civil defense units, which have already been joined by more than 1,000 people.