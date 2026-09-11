JYSK stores at Amstor mall in Zaporizhia, Manufaktura mall in Sumy suspend operations

The Amstor shopping mall in Zaporizhia and the Manufaktura shopping mall in Sumy were damaged in Russian strikes, and JYSK stores located in them have suspended operations, said Yevhen Ivanytsia, country director at JYSK Ukraine.

"There's been another hit on the Amstor mall in Zaporizhia and the Manufaktura mall in Sumy. Significant damage and more financial losses. Store operations have been suspended indefinitely. It seems the terror has reached a new level. The main thing is that all our employees are safe. The company will continue to prioritize people's safety and will only operate when there are no air raid alerts of any kind in effect. Thanks to my colleagues for their commitment and dedication. We rebuilt once — we'll rebuild again," he wrote on LinkedIn.

JYSK currently operates 119 stores in 40 Ukrainian cities, along with its online store, jysk.ua. The retail chain employs nearly 1,000 people.

According to the YouControl analytical system, Jysk Ukraine LLC's revenue grew 24% year-on-year in January-September 2025, to UAH 5.3 billion, while net profit grew 22%, to UAH 959 million.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, which operates more than 3,500 stores in 50 countries. JYSK's revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year totaled EUR 6.2 billion.