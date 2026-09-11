Russian attack damages Varus warehouse in Dnipro

A warehouse complex of the Varus supermarket chain in Dnipro was damaged in a Russian attack on September 10, with part of its stock saved, the chain's press service said.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro again yesterday evening. The strike damaged a Varus warehouse that was already damaged back in the spring. Most importantly, our employees were not hurt," the company said on its Facebook page.

According to the statement, part of the goods were saved thanks to the prompt work of emergency services.

"We're already loading this stock and taking it to supermarket shelves. So if you happen to catch a faint smoky smell from the packaging, don't be surprised — that's the real scent of our shared resilience," Varus said.

As reported, a Varus supermarket in Kyiv's Solomiansky district was damaged in an enemy attack on Kyiv on September 8. In addition, a Varus warehouse in Kyiv region was damaged on August 31, and a warehouse belonging to the "Kolo" chain, which Varus operates, was damaged on August 27.

Varus is a national supermarket chain operated by Omega on Ukraine's grocery retail market. Its first store opened in Dnipro in 2003, and it now has 124 supermarkets in various Ukrainian cities. The chain operates in several formats: classic supermarkets, To Go stores, and the Varus.ua online store.

Omega LLC is owned by Cyprus-based Weigant Enterprises Limited, with ultimate beneficiaries Valeriy Kiptyk and Ruslan Shostak.

For full-year 2025, Omega LLC increased revenue by 20% year-on-year, to UAH 24 billion, while net profit grew 37.8% to UAH 41.4 million.