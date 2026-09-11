PrivatBank launches subscription service for customers

PrivatBank has launched a "Subscriptions" service for retail customers, offering a free basic tier and two paid packages with additional terms on banking and partner services, the bank's press service said.

Customers can choose between the "Pryvat PRO" package, priced at UAH 129 a month, and "Spilna PRO," at UAH 297 a month, the latter designed for up to five users. The first month of "Pryvat PRO" is free.

The free basic tier includes, among other things, no fee for transfers between the bank's cards for subscribers and free top-ups for payout cards linked to the service.

The paid packages include cashback and discounts on select digital and postal services, fuel, supermarket purchases and medical services. For digital services, cashback of up to UAH 200 a month is offered, and for postal services, up to UAH 100. For fuel, an additional discount of up to UAH 3 per liter applies, with a monthly limit of up to 200 liters under the largest package.

The medical component includes up to five teleconsultations a month, emergency medical assistance, and a medical concierge service, with an annual limit of up to UAH 10,000 for "Pryvat PRO" and up to UAH 30,000 for "Spilna PRO."

For paid package holders, the bank has also set separate terms for using credit limits and an increased rate on funds held in "Envelopes" savings accounts, of up to 7% per annum.

According to PrivatBank, the combined benefit from using the service could reach UAH 1,000 a month, exceeding the subscription cost for 95% of active users.

PrivatBank said that in developing the service, it analyzed active customers' spending patterns: 91% buy groceries, 51% spend on medicine, 33% on postal services, 32% on digital services, and 26% on fuel.

"We created special offers specifically for these key categories, so you keep buying what you bought before, but with real savings," said Dmytro Musiienko, PrivatBank board member for retail business.

The bank will not automatically switch customers onto subscriptions. Customers can activate their chosen tier via Privat24 or at a branch, and can also select the relevant package when issuing or reissuing a card.

Under "Spilna PRO," the primary user can invite up to four additional people to the package.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest state-owned bank. According to the National Bank, the bank's total assets stood at UAH 979.31 billion as of August 1, 2026, or 22.7% of the sector's total.

For the first half of 2026, the bank had 18 million active retail customers, 13.7 million Privat24 users, and 950,000 business customers.