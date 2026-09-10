Sumy's Manufactura mall suspends operations after UAV attack damage

Manufactura shopping and entertainment center in Sumy sustained significant damage as a result of a Russian attack, and its operations have been suspended.

"As a result of the UAV attack, Manufactura shopping mall suffered significant damage (...) In connection with the damage, the operation of the mall has been temporarily suspended for an indefinite period. Efforts to liquidate the consequences and restore the facility are currently underway," stated a message on the shopping center's Facebook page.

The shopping center also expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the attack.

As reported, a UAV attack on the shopping center in Sumy on September 9 left three people dead and 14 injured.

Manufactura shopping center opened in Sumy in 2013. The total area of the facility is 26,000 square meters, with a retail space of 19,500 square meters.