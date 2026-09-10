Ex-PM Svyrydenko heads KSE Business School

Yulia Svyrydenko, who served as Prime Minister of Ukraine from July 2025 to July 2026, was appointed President of KSE Business School starting this Thursday, Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) University, reported on Facebook.

"I am thrilled. Yesterday, I discussed this news with several ambassadors. They said KSE keeps getting stronger. Ukraine deserves a world-class business school. And now it will happen. Together with Yulia Svyrydenko, we will achieve wonderful, incredible things," he noted.

According to Mylovanov, KSE currently ranks "number one" by competitive entrance exam scores: one in three applicants scores 200 points on the NMT (National Multi-Subject Test), and one in eleven is an Olympiad winner.

The KSE President also stated that the university houses the "largest and most influential research institute in the country."

"Now we are also focusing on the business school," Mylovanov emphasized.

He recalled that during her tenure as prime minister, Svyrydenko taught at KSE, which the opposition considered a conflict of interest, claiming the university hired Svyrydenko solely for her official position. "While others look for betrayal, we demonstrate by example how a university can and should be developed during wartime. Our model is very honest and simple: we search for and recruit the best in Ukraine," noted the KSE President, who himself served in government as Minister for Development of Economy, Trade, and Agriculture from August 2019 to March 2020.