Govt allocates UAH 2.3 bln to help 23,000 families repair damaged homes

By Resolution No. 884 of September 3, the government allocated UAH 2.3 billion from the state budget's reserve fund to pay compensation to people whose homes were damaged as a result of Russian attacks; with more than 23,000 families in Ukraine set to receive assistance, according to the press service of the Ministry of Regional Development.

In response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine, the ministry explained that this tranche for repairs is not earmarked for a specific community [the text of the resolution specifically mentions Vyshneve territorial community in Bucha district of Kyiv region, which was affected on July 6, 2026, by a massive missile and drone attack], but also takes into account the interests of residents of Dmytrivska community and all other communities.

"Assistance is available to all those affected, and the distribution of funds among applicants in the eRecovery program occurs automatically, according to the order in which applications were submitted and approved. The order is dynamic and changes depending on the receipt of new applications and available funding," the press service said.

The allocated UAH 2.3 billion will be distributed across two categories: over UAH 1.4 billion for minor repairs (Category A) and over UAH 850 million for major repairs (Category B).

The ministry said the calculation of the additional funding needed for assistance in restoring damaged housing was based on statistical data regarding payments made during previous periods of the program's operation.

The ministry said the additional UAH 2.3 billion will make it possible to provide payments to all applicants whose compensation for damaged housing has already been approved and who are awaiting funds.

In total, since the launch of the eRecovery program, local commissions have approved over 166,000 applications for compensation for damaged housing – including 15,246 applications in the last three months – and nearly 160,000 families have already received funds.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged more than 170,000 structures and destroyed more than 48,000. Nearly 190,000 of these are residential buildings.

For over three years now, eRecovery has been helping Ukrainians restore damaged homes and purchase new ones to replace those that were destroyed.