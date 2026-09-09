Cabinet of Ministers allocates nearly UAH 400 mln to restore 11 residential buildings in Kharkiv, Derhachi, Izium, Balakliia and Chuhuiv - Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated nearly UAH 400 million to restore 11 residential buildings in Kharkiv, Derhachi, Izium, Balakliia and Chuhuiv, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Using available financing from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, we're ensuring the restoration of damaged housing in Kharkiv region. The government has directed nearly UAH 400 million in budgeted funding toward restoring 11 residential buildings in Kharkiv, Derhachi, Izium, Balakliia and Chuhuiv. The main phase of work is planned for 2026-2027," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed the need to respond quickly to new destruction and to complete work already underway.

"This is especially important for frontline communities, so people can return to their homes and continue living in their communities. The government continues to restore affected regions and provide the necessary funding to implement completed and already-launched projects," he added.