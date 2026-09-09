BGV, SAGA complete first tower of Kyiv's Boston Creative House

BGV Development and SAGA Development have completed construction and commissioned their first joint project – a 25-story tower of the Boston Creative House residential complex in Kyiv's Pochaina area, the BGV Development press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Boston Creative House project consists of two 25-story towers and includes 610 apartments. The complex also includes the Circle aparthotel with 382 apartments, underground and above-ground parking for 270 vehicles, a car-free courtyard and extensive infrastructure. As part of the first phase, one of the towers has been commissioned, comprising 305 apartments and 17 two-level apartments.

"This is the first project we are implementing jointly with SAGA Development, and it is important to us that this partnership is producing a tangible result today. The speed of adapting processes to tough conditions, alternative power sources and strengthening the team on site made it possible to keep work going without stopping and maintain the pace of construction. The resilience of a development company means the ability to fulfill its commitments regardless of circumstances, be a reliable partner and see what has been started through to completion," BGV Development CEO Maksym Kovalenko said.

By the time the first tower was commissioned, 96% of the apartments in it had already been purchased.

The next stage of the project will be completion of the second tower and creation of all the planned infrastructure at Boston Creative House. In particular, the complex will include a medical center, a school and kindergarten operated by Mriydiy, a padel club, Smartass fitness space, Spaces coworking facility, Backstage beauty salon and an event hall. Food and retail locations such as Spelta, common areas and parking facilities are also planned.

BGV Development was established in June 2024. It is part of Hennadiy Butkevych's BGV Group Management investment group. It develops residential, commercial and suburban real estate projects.

As reported, cooperation between BGV Group Management and SAGA Development began in 2024 with the Boston Creative House project. In November 2025, the companies announced the relaunch of another business-class residential complex, OZON Concept House.