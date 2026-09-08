Ukraine motorcycle sales jump 11% in Aug – experts

The Ukrainian motorcycle market (new motorcycles, imported used motorcycles and domestic resales) grew by 10.8% in August 2026 compared with August 2025, reaching 9,516 units, although this was 15.5% below the July 2026 figure, according to the Automotive Market Research Institute (AMRI).

"Overall, compared with July, 1,748 fewer motorcycles were sold. The largest absolute change was in new motorcycles, down 1,087 units; domestic resales fell by 421, while imported used motorcycles declined by 240.

"At the same time, all three segments showed a decline from July and an increase compared with August 2025. In particular, domestic resales (36.4% of the market) fell 10.8% from July but increased 28.5% compared with August 2025, totaling 3,468 units.

"First registrations of imported used motorcycles (7.5% of the market) totaled 718 units, down 25.1% and up 3.5%, respectively, while registrations of new motorcycles (the largest segment, accounting for 56% of the market) totaled 5,330 units – 16.9% fewer than in July 2026 but 2.5% more than in August last year.

"In the domestic resale segment, the top five brands were Honda (346), Lifan (329), Kovi (275), Geon (259) and Yamaha (252).

Among imported used motorcycle brands, Honda (207), Yamaha (126), Suzuki (117), Kawasaki (96) and Harley-Davidson (53) led the market, while among new motorcycles, the leading brands were Chinese manufacturers Spark (830), Kovi (723), Lifan (722), Musstang (593) and Forte (423).

"New motorcycles continue to account for more than half of the market, although the structure remains uneven: mass-market affordable models dominate the new motorcycle segment, while imported used motorcycles are characterized by a significantly older vehicle fleet," the experts said.

Electric motorcycles remain a niche segment: only six units, or 0.1% of the total, were purchased in August.

Analyzing motorcycle sales from August 2025 through August of this year, AMRI said that the largest monthly volume was recorded in May 2026, at 11,919 motorcycles, while 11,299 units were purchased in June, 11,718 in July and 9,516 in August.

"The August result was the fifth-highest during this period and was significantly above winter levels," the statement said.