Odesa region adds 95 MW power capacity ahead of winter– minister

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund will finance the purchase of critical equipment for enterprises in the Odesa region as part of preparations for the heating season, allocating EUR130.7 million, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.

"As of today, contracts totaling about EUR 41.2 million have been signed, of which equipment worth EUR 26.5 million has already been delivered to the region," he wrote on Telegram following a visit to the region's electricity infrastructure facilities.

According to him, the development of distributed generation continues in Odesa region. In particular, with support from the UN Development Programme (UNDP), new facilities with a combined capacity of 94.8 MW are being developed. Eleven cogeneration units have already been purchased and delivered to the region: four generating units, four gas-piston units and one gas-turbine unit.

The first deputy prime minister expressed special thanks to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for delivering 24 generators with a total capacity of 4.18 MW to the region.

In addition, 15 medical institutions in Odesa region have been involved in implementing the "Ray of Hope" project. Six of them already have their own electricity generation from solar power plants with a combined capacity of 0.83 MW.