Greenville Prostir resumes construction following land dispute settlement

Construction work at the Greenville Prostir residential complex (Lviv region, Lysynychi village, 2 Osvitnia Street) has resumed following the resolution of a legal dispute over the terms of use of the land plot.

According to the developer's press service, the dispute concerned the amount of rent for the land plot in Lysynychi. As part of the settlement process, the Greenville group of companies and the Lviv City Council agreed on a new rental rate and a mechanism for compensating the corresponding difference to the community budget for the previous period of use of the land plot.

"As the project developer, we took responsibility for finding a solution. It was important for us not to continue the legal confrontation, but to find a model that takes into account the interests of the city, the community and our investors. This issue has now been settled, and we are returning to the implementation of Greenville Prostir," project head Oleh Kozub said.

On August 11, the Commercial Court of Lviv region approved the agreement reached by the parties and closed the proceedings in the case. Following the lifting of the court restrictions, the company was able to resume construction work at the site.

The company's next step will be to restore the full pace of construction work and provide investors with an updated project implementation schedule.

According to LUN, a portal for new residential developments, the Greenville group of companies, founded in 2007, is implementing projects in Lviv and Kyiv; 45 buildings have been commissioned since 2010, while six buildings are currently under construction.