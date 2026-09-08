Oschadbank funds EUR 10.3 mln solar project in Khmelnytsky region

State-owned Oschadbank has provided a EUR 10.34 million loan to Eco-Future Kamianka LLC to build three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 18.322 MW in Khmelnytsky region, the financial institution said Monday.

Along with the solar power plants, a 50 MW energy storage system is planned to be installed. Expected output of the complex after commissioning is up to 22,600 MWh of electricity per year.

According to Oschadbank, this is the bank's largest energy project by financing volume in the micro, small and medium-sized business (MSME) segment.

"Since the beginning of the year, Oschadbank has financed the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of 42.6 MW for almost UAH 850 million," said Natalia Butkova-Vytvitska, a member of the bank's management board responsible for MSMEs.

Construction of the facilities will be carried out by Solar Stalkonstruktsia LLC, which has operated in the market since 2012 and has experience implementing more than 5 GW of solar energy and energy storage projects in 20 countries.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of July 1, 2026, Oschadbank, with total assets of UAH 518.87 billion, ranked second among Ukraine's 59 banks. The bank's total loan portfolio increased 6.7% in the first half of the year to UAH 136.83 billion.