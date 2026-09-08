Ukrainians send about 200,000 Ukrposhta parcels to US after customs rule change, next stage expected Oct 22

Ukrainians have sent about 200,000 parcels to the United States through Ukrposhta since new U.S. customs rules took effect at the end of July, while the next stage of changes to U.S. customs rules is expected on Oct 22, 2026, and will apply to certain categories of goods, the national postal operator said Tuesday.

Ukrposhta has already begun preparing its clearance system for the new U.S. requirements, according to the company's statement.

Ahead of the July changes, the company had updated its user portal, customs calculator and API used by partners and Ukrainian online sellers, according to Ukrposhta.

Under the new rules, instead of a flat 10% duty, the rate now depends on the product category, with a 10-digit UKT ZED product code required for clearance, while the value threshold for simplified clearance rose from $800 to $2,500.

"Our main task is to make sure that any changes to international rules go unnoticed by Ukrainian sellers. 200,000 parcels sent to the U.S. under the new rules shows the resilience of our business, the effective work of the Ukrposhta team, and support for the country's economy during the war," Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky said, according to the release.

Delivery to the U.S. takes from seven days, with the PRIME tariff for international shipments starting at $6, the company said.

Smelyansky had earlier said on Telegram that Ukrainians made 50,000 shipments through Ukrposhta under new EU customs rules that took effect July 1, with the largest number sent to Germany, France and Poland.

The national postal operator had not seen a drop in parcel shipment volumes from Ukraine following the EU's new rules introduced in July, which impose a EUR 3 duty on parcels worth up to EUR 150, Smelyansky told Interfax-Ukraine at the time.

That measure is temporary and will remain in effect until July 1, 2028, pending the launch of the EU Customs Data Hub and the introduction of permanent tariff rates, it was noted at the time.