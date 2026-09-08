Epicentr mall in Pryluky damaged in enemy attack, firefighting underway

The Epicentr shopping center in Pryluky sustained damage in a Russian attack, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Firefighting efforts are currently underway, according to the press service.

As previously reported, 11 Epicentr shopping centers across various regions of Ukraine have been completely destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion. Another shopping center remains in temporarily occupied territory, and 15 of the company's facilities have sustained damage. A logistics hub in Kyiv region was also destroyed. The total area of destroyed, occupied and damaged facilities exceeds 660,000 square meters.

The Epicentr group of companies is an omnichannel ecosystem that includes the Epicentr and Nova Liniya retail chains, the online store epicentrk.ua, the Epicentr-Agro agricultural holding, the Epicenter Ceramic Corporation tile manufacturing plants, the TsBM Osmoloda wood processing enterprise, and logistics facilities.

As of the start of 2026, the retailer's network comprises 72 shopping centers in Ukraine.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the shareholders of Epicentr K LLC are Oleksandr Herega (51.3%), Halyna Herega (47.97%) and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).