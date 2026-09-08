Ukraine's electric vehicle demand falls 47% in August – Ukravtoprom

Ukraine's vehicle fleet gained 4,200 electric vehicles (new and used) in August, down 47% year-on-year, the Ukravtoprom association said on Telegram.

Compared with July, however, EV registrations rose 7.7%.

Passenger cars accounted for the bulk of registered EVs, as usual, totaling 4,074 units, of which 503 were new (down 73%) and 3,571 were used (down 37%).

Among 160 commercial battery electric vehicles registered, only two were new (compared with 24 out of 175 in August 2025).

The most popular new EVs in July 2026 were the BYD Sea Lion 06 EV (102 units), Zeekr 001 (46 units), Zeekr 7X (44 units), MG4 EV (36 units), and Toyota BZ4X (33 units).

Among used EVs registered for the first time, the most common were the Tesla Model Y (494 units), Tesla Model 3 (480 units), Nissan Leaf (454 units), Chevrolet Bolt (199 units), and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (160 units).

As previously reported, demand for electric vehicles began rising sharply last summer amid plans to introduce VAT on EV customs clearance starting Jan 1, 2026. In December, the last month of VAT-free EV customs clearance, demand jumped 8.6-fold year-on-year to 32,800 units.

Ukraine's vehicle fleet gained a total of 110,200 electric vehicles in 2025, twice as many as the previous year. New vehicles accounted for 20% of registrations, down from 24% in 2024.