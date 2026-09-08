NBU may introduce regular public reporting on accessibility – Pyshnyy

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) may begin regularly reporting publicly on its work on accessibility, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said at the third annual "My Barrier-Free Life. Lessons Learned" forum in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I don't rule out that we'll report publicly on these matters on some periodic basis. Personally, I would start with this phrase: the war continues," he said.

Pyshnyy noted that the NBU uses the phrase "the war continues" every month in its press releases on monetary policy decisions.

Financial inclusion has already become part of the central bank's institutional structure, he said: a team working on this area has been formed within the strategy development department.

"Barrier-free access and inclusion aren't just about physical access — they're about mental affinity, shared thinking, and finding common solutions," the NBU governor said.

He named building the world's most inclusive banking financial system as a strategic goal.

The third annual "My Barrier-Free Life. Lessons Learned" forum was initiated and organized by Oschadbank with support from Visa, as part of first lady Olena Zelenska's "Without Barriers" initiative. Oschadbank, together with its partners, is working to make barrier-free access an established social norm.