Ukrnafta transfers UAH 656 mln to budget from Ukrnaftoburinnia's 2025 results

Ukrnafta transferred UAH 656.2 million to the state budget from the 2025 results of Ukrnaftoburinnia PJSC, the company said Tuesday.

The funds were transferred under an asset management agreement between Ukrnafta and the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

"In total, more than UAH 2.5 billion has been directed to the state budget since 2023 thanks to the company's operations (…) I thank the team for their responsibility and daily work, and ARMA for effective cooperation," Ukrnafta board chairman Bohdan Kukura said.

Management of Ukrnaftoburinnia is one of the clearest examples of effective cooperation between ARMA and an asset manager, according to the agency.

"Ukrnafta is properly fulfilling the terms of the agreement, and the results of this work have a concrete measure — more than UAH 2.5 billion directed to the state budget since 2023," acting ARMA head Yaroslava Maksymenko said.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers transferred management of Ukrnaftoburinnia's corporate rights to Ukrnafta in July 2023. A court halted gas production at the Sakhalinske field, located in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, in December 2023, but the company resumed operations in August 2024.

Ukrnaftoburinnia is one of Ukraine's largest private gas production companies, developing the Sakhalinske oil, gas and condensate field, with reserves of 15 billion cubic meters of gas, since 2010.