Intergal-Bud launches apartment sales at Novi Syretski Sady residential complex

Real estate developer Intergal-Bud has launched sales of the Novi Syretski Sady residential complex in Kyiv's Podilsky district, which is an extension of the large-scale Syretski Sady residential complex, the company's press service said.

"Over the years of implementing Syretski Sady, it has become more than just a residential complex. It has become a place where several thousand families live and where a distinctive, close-knit community has formed. At the same time, Novi Syretski Sady is not simply a continuation of an already familiar format. We have revised the architecture, infrastructure and landscaping to adapt the project to modern buyers' needs, from apartment layouts to the organization of spaces for recreation, sports and family leisure," Olha Borovyk, brand marketer at Intergal-Bud, said.

Construction has already begun on four 24-story buildings (project Nos. 11, 12, 13 and 14), comprising 805 apartments. At the start of sales, apartments are available in buildings Nos. 11 and 12, ranging from 34 to 83 square meters, with a starting price of UAH 54,000 per square meter. Construction of a multilevel parking garage with 1,426 parking spaces has also begun as part of this phase, while another 172 completed parking spaces are planned on the complex's grounds.

One of the advantages of the new buildings will be the autonomy of their engineering systems. The buildings will have their own rooftop gas boiler house, which will provide autonomous heating without being connected to the city's utility networks.

Construction of buildings Nos. 11 and 12 is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2029.

Real estate developer Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2025, the company built and commissioned about 195,000 square meters of real estate, including 108,900 square meters of residential property (1,702 apartments) and 38,500 square meters of commercial real estate, including storage units and parking facilities.