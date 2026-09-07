Ferrexpo resumes production

Mining company Ferrexpo, whose main assets are located in Ukraine, said it had resumed production at its Ukrainian facilities.

"We are pleased to restart production in Ukraine and I would like to thank our workforce, who have once again demonstrated their commitment and determination in being able to bring the operation back online over the weekend," Ferrexpo Acting CEO Lucio Genovese said.

According to a Ferrexpo stock exchange announcement on Monday, following the $100 million fundraising announced on 4 September 2026, the company has mobilised its operations over the weekend and production has recommenced using one pellet line.

Given the well documented attacks currently taking place on ports and vessels in the Black Sea, the company intends to focus on exports to customers in Europe, according to the company's statement.

As reported in early August, Ferrexpo suspended production in Ukraine amid the continuing threat of Russian attacks on and around Ukrainian ports in order to preserve working capital.

As of June 30, 2026, the group's net cash position, excluding lease liabilities, stood at approximately $21 million, compared with $25 million as of March 31, 2026, and $47 million as of December 31, 2025.

Ferrexpo owns a 100% stake in Yeristovo Mining LLC, a 99.9% stake in Belanovo Mining LLC and 100% of the shares in PJSC Poltava Mining.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) suspended trading in Ferrexpo shares in May due to the company's inability to publish its annual financial statements on time.