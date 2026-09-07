Rozetka partners complain marketplace refuses to compensate lost goods, deducts service fees

Partners of the Rozetka marketplace, whose products were stored under the fulfillment system at the distribution center in Brovary destroyed as a result of Russian shelling, reported the company's refusal to pay compensation for destroyed goods, the lack of inventory documentation, and the continued accrual of fees for storage and package processing services.

"I am being denied compensation according to the contract, the company continues to deduct payment from the account for storing destroyed goods, as well as for processing and issuing burned packages. We were not provided with any documents, neither goods reconciliation acts nor a certificate from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. My requests for compensation and claims are being openly ignored," entrepreneur Anna Hetmanchuk reported in the Entrepreneurs-Owners of Small Business thematic community on Facebook.

She added that during a meeting with affected entrepreneurs, company representatives cited a lack of funds for payouts, while the prolonged inventory of remaining products blocks the return of surviving goods and results in fee deductions pushing balances into the negative. In total, according to the entrepreneur, more than 7,000 units of her products were destroyed at the warehouse.

As reported, in August, an automated Rozetka warehouse complex in Brovary valued at $70 million, which processed 100,000 orders per day and housed 92 employees during the attack, was completely destroyed as a result of a combined Russian strike. Co-founder of the company Iryna Chechotkina said at the time that due to the loss of the facility, the retailer was forced to lay off part of its more than 1,000 warehouse workers, accelerate the transformation of its business model by reducing the share of direct sales in favor of marketplace development, and rely exclusively on its own resources for recovery.