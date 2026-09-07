Over 380,000 families in frontline communities to receive UAH 19,400 each for heating season – Koretsky

More than 380,000 families in frontline communities will receive a one-time payment of UAH 19,400 to help them get through the heating season, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"This is support for the Ukrainians who need it most: people with disabilities, single pensioners, internally displaced persons, recipients of housing subsidies, large and foster families, single mothers, families with children with disabilities, family-type children's homes, and foster families," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The government secured UAH 7.4 billion for the program from international humanitarian organizations, with part of the funding coming from UNICEF and the Ukrainian Red Cross through the Social Policy Ministry's humanitarian account, he said.

"Applications can be submitted through October 30 via the Pension Fund, an administrative service center, or local authorities. Payments can be received to a bank account or through Ukrposhta," the prime minister said.