Occupational forces shelled PJSC Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ, formerly Dniprokoks), part of DCH Steel of businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky's DCH Group, resulting in no casualties.

"On the night of September 5, the enemy struck the territory of DMZ Petrovka. Industrial and administrative facilities of the enterprise were damaged. Most importantly—no casualties," Director of Corporate Communications of the group Maksym Minyushkin wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

In turn, the DMZ Facebook page specified that on the night of September 5, 2026, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the territory of the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant.

"Employees of the enterprise moved to shelters in advance, so no people were injured as a result of the enemy attack. Industrial and administrative facilities of the plant were damaged. The extent of the damage is being clarified. SES and police specialists are currently working at the hit site," the report states.

DMZ specializes in the production of steel, pig iron, rolled metal, and products made from them. On March 1, 2018, DCH Group signed an agreement to purchase the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant from Evraz.