Russian attack destroys Philips home products warehouse in Ukraine

A Russian attack on Wednesday destroyed a warehouse containing household goods under the Philips trademark and caused significant destruction to the warehouse infrastructure of the company’s logistics partner in Ukraine.

This was reported in an official statement by Versuni Ukraine, the importer of home appliances under the Philips trademark in Ukraine, published on Facebook.

The company noted that none of the employees of Versuni Ukraine or its logistics partner were injured in the attack.

"Most importantly, none of the employees of our logistics partner or Versuni Ukraine were injured. We are sincerely grateful to the rescuers for their prompt reaction and professional work. We are also grateful to our colleagues and logistics partners for their endurance, professionalism, and dedication to their work," the company emphasized.

The company is currently assessing the consequences of the attack and working on solutions to ensure the continuity of business processes and the fulfillment of obligations to customers and partners.

"We continue to work for Ukraine, restore supplies, and do everything possible to ensure that our products are available to Ukrainian consumers again," Versuni Ukraine stated.