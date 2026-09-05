IMF mission, G7 ambassadors stress importance of reforms for Ukraine's financial resilience

G7 ambassadors to Ukraine met this week with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Gavin Gray to discuss Ukraine’s economic outlook, macroeconomic reforms, and financial needs.

"We reiterated our support to Ukraine & underscored that reforms contributing to financial sustainability & alignment with EU principles remain crucial," the G7 Ambassadors’ Reform Support Group posted on the social network X.

As reported, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray began week-long meetings in Kyiv on August 31 with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders as part of a staff visit. The Fund noted that discussions would focus on the prospects for the Ukrainian economy, macroeconomic and structural reforms under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, and the draft 2027 state budget.

Ukraine may not receive the next IMF tranche of $1.66 billion by the end of the year due to insufficient progress in fulfilling the program’s conditions and Parliament’s rejection of necessary draft laws, according to Roksolana Pidlasa, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, following a meeting with the IMF mission in Kyiv on Wednesday.